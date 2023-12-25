Fort Lauderdale Fire steps in to help family whose home burned down on Christmas

Fort Lauderdale fire crews stepped in to help a family on Christmas morning after their home went up in flames, raising money and buying gifts for the people affected.

The fire broke out at a home just before 8 a.m. along Northwest 11th Place, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

"A lot of us just realized that it's more than just the average call. What was probably one of the worst days of their lives could've been made a little bit better with today being Christmas," said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Kimberly Wells.

Crews collected $700 from different Fort Lauderdale stations and delivered food to those impacted.

Fort Lauderdale fire crews were busy Christmas Day after three separate fires broke out throughout the city — two mobile homes were burned beyond repair, and a second home a few spots down was also on fire.