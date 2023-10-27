Fort Lauderdale high school students organize supply donations for Plantation middle school

Students at Sunrise Middle School will soon be receiving new school supplies, thanks to students at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, including alumna Parker Upton.

In its first year, St. Thomas Aquinas' Rotary International-sponsored Interact Club garnered the support of approximately 40 students, according to a staff member. Upton and fellow student Mia Rutigliano spearheaded the effort to collect school supplies for Sunrise.

"What is the first initiative that we can do to get our club off the ground?" Upton said. "I immediately though back to my middle school, Seminole Middle School. That is a Title I school, which means that 45% or more of the kids qualify for free or reduced lunch, which means that a lot of those kids, most likely, do not have access to new school supplies every single year."

During the week of Oct. 16, Upton and Rutigliano spread the word about their efforts and said they were able to collect about 500 school supplies -- an estimated $2,000 worth.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"I was shocked," Upton told NBC6. "We had an entire wall of school supplies."

This Friday, Oct. 27, Upton and Rutigliano visited Seminole Middle School to drop off the donations. Principal Emily Gonzalez said the supplies -- including pens, pencils, highlighters, notebooks, folders, and headphones -- would then be sorted and distributed, based on the needs of each class.

But, Upton and Rutigliano didn't only collect supplies from their peers.

"We didn't want them to just buy school supplies for service hours. We wanted there to be an action on their part, as well," Upton said. "The act of them making the cards shows that, not only are they going to the store to get service hours, but they're also doing some work on their own, and it shows effort. When we looked at some of the cards, it was incredible."

Moving forward, Upton said that she hopes to expand the relationship between St. Thomas Aquinas High School and Seminole Middle School, including more Interact Club fundraisers around the holidays.