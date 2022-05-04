Fort Lauderdale Honors Fallen Officers

The city of Fort Lauderdale honored its fallen police officers in a special ceremony on Wednesday.

Fort Lauderdale police officer Jennifer Sepot died in August of last year from complications of COVID-19 while serving the community. Sepot's husband and daughter were at the ceremony and placed a red rose on the Memorial Wreath.

In total, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department has lost 13 officers since its inception.

"Unfortunately, in law enforcement, we're reminded that that law enforcement sacrifice, that ultimate sacrifice comes too often," Jameson Jones of the Fort Lauderdale Fraternal Order of Police said.

The officer's families, fellow officers and the mayor of Fort Lauderdale attended the somber ceremony honoring the fallen officers.

"We thank the folks that serve our community, the men and women, the first responders who are there to protect us," Mayor Dean Trantalis said.