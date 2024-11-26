Fort Lauderdale house fire leaves 4 people and pet python displaced

Four people were displaced after a fire in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday morning, and a pet python was rescued from the blaze.

It happened at around 5:10 a.m. at a residence on NW 15th Avenue and NW 11th Street.

Fire crews found smoke coming from the rear of the structure, and it took them about 15 minutes to knock it down, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Four adults were displaced, and the Red Cross was called out to assist them, but no injuries were reported.

The fire department said they also rescued a pet python from inside the home.

The fire appeared to have started in a bedroom, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This was one of two fires that happened in Broward County on Tuesday. In Davie, one person was killed when a residential structure went up in smoke.

A third fire in Brownsville, also on Tuesday, sent two people to the hospital and left two pets dead.