Fort Lauderdale implements safety measures as city gears up for spring break

Spring break is right around the corner, and the city of Fort Lauderdale has already implemented some temporary safety measures.

The measures will be in place now through April 12. City officials are expected to discuss the rules in a news conference Wednesday.

The following activities will be prohibited in high-traffic beach areas:

Alcohol

Coolers

Tents, tables or similar structures

Live or amplified music

There will also be an increased police presence along the beach and other high-traffic areas throughout the season. You can expect:

Increased enforcement of the above restrictions

Beach sweep/cleanup each day at 5:30 p.m.

Increased enforcement in entertainment areas from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Beach enforcement from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Miami Beach also announced strict spring break rules that include security and DUI checkpoints, $100 parking and road closures.