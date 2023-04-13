Fort Lauderdale Issues Emergency Declaration After Massive Flooding From Storms

After massive flooding from storms that came through the area Wednesday, the city of Fort Lauderdale issued an emergency declaration Thursday morning.

City hall is closed along with the Broward County Courthouse and State's Attorney's office. Schools in Broward County are also closed while the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is expected to remain closed until at least noon Thursday.

"Please stay off the roads," a message from the city read in part. "There are various arterial roads with broken-down cars and tow trucks continue removing these to improve traffic flow."

Steve Gallon spoke with NBC6 about what residents should know.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Fort Lauderdale called the storms a "50-year flood event" and estimated more than 20" of rain poured into certain areas.

A flood warning is in effect for Broward County until noon Thursday.

In the days ahead, the National Weather Service will collect all the data to frame up the event. It’s possible that Wednesday's storms broke the single day rainfall record for the state of Florida.