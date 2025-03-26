Jeweler says he lost credibility after Sean Kingston and his mother falsified wire transfer for luxury watch

A Fort Lauderdale-based jeweler testified Wednesday in a $1 million fraud trial against Sean Kingston, saying the singer and his mother falsified a wire transfer for a luxury watch and falsely promised to introduce him to other celebrities to grow his business.

Moshe Edery told the jury on the third day of Kingston's trial that he trusted the singer because of his celebrity status. Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, were charged by a grand jury with five counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“I’m going to have you at all my video shoots and red carpets,” Kingston is heard saying in a voice memo played in court.

In another text message, Kingston told Edery he was with him "for life."

The jeweler testified that days later, Turner sent him a screenshot of a purported wire transfer confirmation for a $285,000 Audemars Piguet perpetual calendar watch. Edery took it to the bank, where they said it did not look authentic.

"I'm being scammed," Edery recalled thinking.

Edery alleged he was fired, lost his credibility and was blacklisted because he never received payment for the watch. He told the court he gave Kingston the watch before receiving payment because he trusted the singer and the promises he made.

During cross-examination, Kingston's defense team asked Edery why he didn't ask his boss for permission to give the watch.

Edery explained that employees had access to the safe and made deals with customers, which was how the company did business. He said he trusted Kingston because of his status.

Kingston was arrested in California back in May of 2024, the same day Turner was arrested during a raid on the Southwest Ranches mansion where the singer lives.

Arrest warrants said that from October 2023 to March of this year, Kingston, Turner and others defrauded multiple businesses, including a jeweler, a luxury furniture maker, a high-end auto dealer and a company that specializes in TV and entertainment systems.

Prosecutors said they purchased the items using fraudulent documents, including bank wires and payment transfers, then kept or tried to keep the items despite not paying. The total value of the items obtained exceeded $1 million, prosecutors said.

Kingston had some major hits, including his 2007 debut single "Beautiful Girls." He's previously collaborated with Justin Bieber and Soulja Boy.