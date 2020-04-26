Fort Lauderdale Jewish Center Gives Away Thousands of Masks

A Fort Lauderdale Jewish center has given away tens of thousands of masks over the course of two events, as the coronavirus pandemic has residents continuing to prepare for the new normal.

On Sunday, people lined up at Las Olas Chabad Jewish Community Center to receive one of the 25,000 masks that were being given away that day.

“It’s just the world we are living in now. It’s just something we are going to have to get used to,” said Donna Richardson. She was one of the first people to receive a mask.

Sunday’s giveaway was the second mask distribution event the center has put on.

More than 75,000 masks have been given away between the two events.

Earlier this month, Fort Lauderdale required people to wear face coverings in public in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The order requires people to wear face coverings inside any essential business or service in the city, including grocery stores, pharmacies, healthcare facilities, gas stations, banks, laundromats, pet supply stores, childcare centers, and funeral homes.