Man's Arms Nearly Amputated in Fort Lauderdale Knife Attack: Police

Christopher Carter, 37, charged with attempted murder following stabbing

By Wayne Roustan

A Fort Lauderdale man nearly lost his arms in a knife attack, police said, and now the suspect is facing a charge of attempted murder.

According to the arrest report, Christopher Colmore Carter, 37, was arguing with Michael Harris Monday afternoon and it got physical.

Carter went into an apartment and came back with a pocketknife. Harris pushed Carter and that’s when Carter repeatedly stabbed Harris in the shoulders, the report stated.

A witness said Harris fell to the ground, so Carter knelt down and continued to stab Harris in the shoulders “causing large lacerations to near amputations of both arms,” the police report said.

Harris was taken to the hospital for surgery. His condition was unknown Thursday.

During questioning, Carter admitted to stabbing Harris after being punched in the upper chest. He added Harris had no weapons, detectives said.

Carter was arrested Monday and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show.

