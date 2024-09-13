‘Can't be good': Fort Lauderdale looking into possible pollution concerns in New River

Neighbors in Fort Lauderdale are banding together to sound the alarm about potential pollution being pumped into the New River in downtown.

Footage from Chopper 6 on Friday showed murky water shooting into the river, something neighbors said happens multiple times a day.

Some neighbors said they reached out to the city two weeks ago about the issue but said it's been happening for months, and they want it to stop immediately.

The area where the plume was spotted is near the railroad tracks near Huizenga Park.

In an email Friday, a Fort Lauderdale city officials said they're not certain where the sediment is coming from but added that they're actively investigating construction sites in the downtown and Flagler Village areas to "ensure they are compliant and using inlet protection devices to keep construction debris from getting into the stormwater system."

City inspectors were out as recently as Friday morning inspecting the stormwater system.

Neighbors who live in a nearby condo building have a clear view of the discharges and are voicing their concerns.

"We have manatees, we have the tarpon and even have rays, we have bull sharks, once in a blue moon we have lots of vegetation for the manatees and it’s gonna kill everything off, the pollution, I can’t even imagine what’s in this water," Kimberly Christie said.

"I’ve watched people on the Jungle Queen, that big boat, go through, tourists, and they’ll go 'eww, eww look,'" David Orange said. "I mean, it can’t be good for tourism to see that ugly thing come out."

The city is urging anyone who spots cloudy, murky discharge to call 954-828-8000, use the FixIt FTL app or visit www.fortlauderdale.gov/fixitftl.