Fort Lauderdale Man Accused of Two Attempted Murders

A 28-year-old man with a history of violence is facing two charges of attempted murder, court records show.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Fort Lauderdale Police with K9, and a SWAT team arrested Walter Lee Kendrick Jr. Sunday as he was climbing out the rear window of an apartment in the 1200 block of Northwest First Street in Fort Lauderdale.

He had been released on bond from the Broward County Jail to await trial for grand theft.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Kendrick was accused of stealing two televisions, an air mattress and a pillow worth a total of $777 from a Walmart in Hollywood in February.

In August 2021, Kendrick was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, accused of threatening a woman at gunpoint outside a Pembroke Park liquor store.

In April 2019, Kendrick was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and battery, accused of beating one woman in front of her two young sons before threatening her and her sister at gunpoint.

At Kendrick’s first court appearance for the second-degree attempted murder charges, the Broward assistant state attorney said Kendrick fired more than two dozen shots in the latest incident, but did not give details in court.

Kendrick was in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000, but he will remain behind bars for violating the terms of his prior release on the grand theft charge, records show.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.