Fort Lauderdale Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting on Broward Transit Bus

A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested accused of shooting and killing a fellow Broward County Transit bus passenger after a heated argument Sunday.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Mario Alphonso Williams, 51, is facing one charge of premeditated murder for the death of 42-year-old Joseph Jackson.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to homicide detectives the two men were involved in a “brief verbal altercation” on the bus when Williams revealed his gun and threatened to kill Jackson.

When the bus stopped, Jackson began to exit the vehicle and Williams opened fire, shooting Jackson several times in the back near the 3500 block of South State Road 7 in West Park. Upon exiting the bus himself, Williams then fired two additional rounds at Jackson and fled the scene on foot, discarding his hoodie which contained a gun and a bible with his name in it.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported Jackson to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where he was later pronounced dead.

Williams was taken into custody Tuesday and is being held in the Broward Main Jail.