Fort Lauderdale Man Charged After Allegedly Firing Weapon

A 20-year-old man is facing charges following reports of gunfire in Fort Lauderdale.

A witness reported hearing gunshots about 1 p.m. Sunday and when an officer arrived in the area, he spotted a red Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows speeding north on Northwest 31 Avenue from Broward Boulevard, according to the police report.

The officer followed the Charger to a home in the 2800 block of Northwest 10 Court in Fort Lauderdale.

He approached the car that was parked in the driveway and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. The officer found a cutting tray and baggies of a green leafy substance in the car, the report said.

The officer said he also found a green and black .26 caliber Glock handgun with several bullets missing from an extended magazine under the driver’s seat.

The driver was outside the car and there were several passengers inside, including Rhim Shakur Evans in the front passenger seat, police said.

The witness said Evans had fired the gun and the passengers in the car made statements that backed up the witness. During police questioning, Evans admitted touching the gun earlier in the day, the report stated.

There were no reports of any related-shooting injuries and no indication the gun was fired as part of any Fourth of July weekend celebrations.

Evans is charged with firing a weapon in public and carrying a concealed firearm. He was released from the Broward County Jail Tuesday on a $3,000 bond, records show.