Fort Lauderdale Man Says Woman Drugged Him Before $50K Robbery

A Fort Lauderdale man said he was drugged and robbed out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other belongings by a woman he met at a bar and brought home.

Bobby Scali said he went out looking for a good time last month and was at a bar on Las Olas Boulevard when he met a woman.

Fort Lauderdale Police said it was around 1:30 a.m. on June 10 when Scali and the woman left the bar and headed to his apartment.

Surveillance footage released by police Tuesday showed the two entering the building holding hands before the woman leaves alone about two hours later.

Police said while the woman was in Scali's apartment, she stole more than $52,000 worth of items, including Rolex and Breitling watches, an iPhone 12 Pro, his wallet and $1,000 in cash.

Scali said Wednesday that he doesn't remember anything from that night, including going back to his place.

A toxicology report showed Scali had several drugs in his body including GHB, a date rape drug, and tranquilizers.

Officials described the suspect as a Black female with shoulder-length red hair. She was approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs around 120 pounds with a potential neck tattoo.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-828-6070.