Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Memorializing 1935 Lynching Victim Rubin Stacy With Street Renaming

By NBC 6

City of Fort Lauderdale

The City of Fort Lauderdale will be memorializing the victim of a 1935 lynching with a street renaming Tuesday.

A section of Davie Boulevard between Interstate 95 and U.S 441 will be renamed “Rubin Stacy Memorial Boulevard" during a ceremony.

Stacy was around 29 years old when he was lynched in Fort Lauderdale on July 19, 1935.

City officials said Stacy never received legal counsel or a trial after a white woman alleged that he had threatened her.

No one was ever charged in the lynching.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleRubin Stacy
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us