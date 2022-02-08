Fort Lauderdale Memorializing 1935 Lynching Victim Rubin Stacy With Street Renaming

The City of Fort Lauderdale will be memorializing the victim of a 1935 lynching with a street renaming Tuesday.

A section of Davie Boulevard between Interstate 95 and U.S 441 will be renamed “Rubin Stacy Memorial Boulevard" during a ceremony.

Stacy was around 29 years old when he was lynched in Fort Lauderdale on July 19, 1935.

City officials said Stacy never received legal counsel or a trial after a white woman alleged that he had threatened her.

No one was ever charged in the lynching.

