Fort Lauderdale Mobile Home Engulfed in Flames, Destroyed: Fire Rescue

A mobile home was destroyed in a fire overnight Monday, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Just after midnight, units were notified of a mobile home on fire at 869 Northeast 63rd Street.

Upon arrival, FLFR units discovered a single mobile home engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes and fully extinguish the fire within 20 minutes, FLFR said.

Officials say the residents of the mobile home were not present at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Check back with NBC6 for updates.