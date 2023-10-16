‘I have to start from scratch': Fort Lauderdale mobile home residents ordered to move out

Maria Bermudes is one of dozens of residents who doesn’t know where she’s going to live in the next few months.

“It’s not gonna be easy to find a home from one day to another,” Bermudes said.

She just bought a mobile home for $35,000 at the Pan American Mobile Home Park in Fort Lauderdale.

She said she’s spent more than $20,000 fixing it up and has been staying with friends, hoping to move in during November with her husband and two kids.

On Monday, she and other residents got a notice on their front doors stating that the mobile park was sold to another company.

Bermudes and other residents are being evicted and have to be gone by April 22.

The mother says all the money she spent on repairs is now down the drain.

“We bought our mobile home for $35,000 and we haven’t lived there,” she said. “We’ve been home to home. It’s not easy.”

“I have to get up and grab all my stuff and find somewhere else,” said resident Christian Medina, who also has to relocate. “I have to start from scratch.”

According to the letter, residents have to be out by April but will be offered money to leave as early as December if they qualify.

The company that bought the land, The Urban Group, sent a statement to NBC6, saying, "The Pan American Mobile Home Park will be closing. Today, residents were provided a six months’ notice to vacate the property consistent with Florida Statute. Further, Ownership is offering a generous incentive package, far exceeding the statutory minimums, to assist residents in their relocation efforts. In addition, management is also offering in-person relocation assistance services and intends to meet with residents to assess their individual needs and assist them in procuring alternative housing to ensure a smooth transition."

Bermudes and Medina who’ve spent tens of thousands of dollars repairing their homes say that’s not enough.

“It’s not gonna be enough for a down payment on an apartment or for a house,” Bermudes said.

They also say most residents probably won’t relocate their trailer because it’s too expensive.

“Gas, getting it hooked up, plumbing is expensive, electricity is expensive,” Medina said.

“Half the people here can’t afford to grab their trailers and leave. So what’s gonna happen?” Medina said.