Fort Lauderdale Mother, Daughter Accused of Attacking 7-Eleven Clerk

A 7-Eleven clerk suffered a black eye and a mother and daughter ended up in jail following a fight in the Fort Lauderdale-area convenience store, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Deonsha Tenille Bellamy, 32, and her 11-year-old daughter were seen on surveillance video in the store at 2701 W. Sunrise Blvd. about 7 p.m. Tuesday, investigators said.

According to the arrest report, Bellamy threw a black stick with a key attached at the clerk's face causing her black eye. The object was the key to the store’s restroom.

The clerk told deputies she didn’t know Bellamy or her child and didn’t know why they were punching and kicking her during the attack, the report stated.

BSO

The 11-year-old girl was seen on video balling up her fists and assuming a fighting stance before punching and kicking and pulling the clerk’s hair.

The child was taken to the juvenile assessment center in handcuffs. She is not being named because she is a minor.

Bellamy was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct and fighting, and causing a child to commit and act of delinquency.

At Bellamy's first court appearance Wednesday, Broward assistant state attorney Eric Linder pointed out the child's involvement.

"I find it aggravating that Miss Bellamy involved her 11-year-old daughter in this matter, both of them attacking the victim," he said.

Bellamy told her public defender that the fight was in retaliation for the clerk mistreating her daughter.

"[Bellamy] probably should have made better choices," said public defender Hector Romero.

Bellamy was released from the Broward County Jail Wednesday on a $6,500 bond, records show.