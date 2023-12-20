Fort Lauderdale narrowly votes to build train bridge at New River crossing

A debate that’s lasted for years over whether to build a bridge or a tunnel at the New River crossing in Fort Lauderdale continues.

City commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday night to build a train bridge over the river if a tunnel is too expensive.

The debate has been going on for years about how to improve commuter rail in the city. Right now, trains cross a drawbridge that was built in the 70s — but Brightline has been using the tracks more frequently, causing delays for sailboat and yacht traffic on the river.

The county’s vision to expand commuter rail is part of the premium mobility plan which also requires a new crossing.

City and county officials looked into four options: a 21-foot bascule bridge that can open and close up and down, a 55-foot bascule bridge, an 80-foot fixed bridge, or a tunnel.

The projected costs to build a tunnel are around $3 billion. The bridge option would be less expensive, estimated to cost $303 million.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who is in favor of the tunnel, sent a statement in response to the vote, which reads in part, "I will continue to fight as hard as possible for a tunnel. A bridge would permanently mar our great downtown and is unacceptable. I’m glad that my colleagues agreed to continue our research on a tunnel."

But county commissioners said a few weeks ago that a bridge was most economical.

“The bridge may not be the optimum solution, but if it’s the only one we can afford, that will be what we have to do," Commissioner Steve Geller said.

“It’s pretty clear that the tunnel is outrageously expensive and we cannot count on getting federal funding for that and we have no funding source for it," Broward County Mayor and Commissioner Nan Rich said.

There’s still a long way to go before anything is built. The Florida East Coast Railway still has to approve these plans.