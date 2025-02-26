Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale officials to discuss Spring Break restrictions

By NBC6

The City of Fort Lauderdale will be holding a conference on Wednesday to focus on measures for Spring Breakers.

In anticipation of Spring Break, some restaurants and night spots have already gotten ahead of the crowds like The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale.

During March, the outdoor bar will put some rules in place.

Some of those rules include people with out-of-state licenses who must be 23 years old or older to get into the bar.

The owner said he wants to preserve the bar and not let college kids invade the space of locals who go on a regular basis.

It allows us to keep the quality of the clientele at the same level it has been consistently year-round, and what that does is it really preserves our experience," he said.

And it's not just restaurants and bars that putting rules in place.

Security and safety are top of mind for Fort Lauderdale officials as well.

Certain items will not be allowed in high-traffic areas, including alcohol coolers, tents and tables.

There will be a beach sweep and clean up every day starting at 5:30 a.m.

