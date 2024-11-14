Fort Lauderdale officials warn of QR code scam on parking meters and signs

Officials in Fort Lauderdale are warning residence and visitors about a new parking scam seen across the city that involves fake QR code stickers on parking meters and "pay by phone" signs.

On Wednesday, the city’s transportation and mobility staff noticed the stickers while doing their daily rounds.

They say the QR codes take you to a fraudulent site that is not approved by the city and targets users' banking information.

Parking officials have reported at least seven locations with the fraudulent QR including:

Breakers Avenue (between Belmar and Auramar)

South Breakers (between Terramar and Windamar)

South Breakers (between Riomar and Viramar)

Bayshore Drive

Intersection of Bayshore, Grenada Street, and Seville Street

North Beach Area (On street meters north of Sunrise Boulevard along A1A )

Outside the Transportation and Mobility office

Parking officials say they only use QR codes at EV parking spots and at coined meter locations and those QR codes are printed directly onto the sign.

If you suspect a QR code is fake, report it to the City by calling the customer service line at 954-828-8000, or report via fortlauderdale.gov/fixitftl or via the FixItFTL app.

If you feel you’ve fallen victim to a scam involving a fake QR code, contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department non-emergency line at 954-764-HELP.