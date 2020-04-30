Fort Lauderdale Opening 1st Coronavirus Drive-Thru Testing Site Thursday

Fort Lauderdale will open their first drive-thru coronavirus testing site Thursday allowing residents to get tested during the pandemic.

The site opens at 9 a.m. at the Holiday Park located at Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast 10th Avenue and is open to anyone over the age of 18 years old.

No symptoms are necessary to be tested, but you do need to make an appointment before you can take the test. To make an appointment, call 1-800-209-7919.

Fort Lauderdale’s first site joins others in Broward County, including locations in Lauderhill and Pembroke Pines, along with others in Miami-Dade County that include Marlins Park, Hard Rock Stadium and Charles Hadley Park that have recently expanded their testing criteria to allow more people to be tested.