Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Releases 7 Videos of Officer Accused of Shoving Protester

Fort Lauderdale's Chief of Police is calling two videos of suspended officer Steven Pohorence concerning, as the police department continues investigating the officer accused of shoving a kneeling Black Lives Matter protester.

On Tuesday, Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione announced seven additional videos showing incidents involving Pohorence since being with the department in 2016.

"If it is determined that Officer Pohorence violates any policies, appropriate action will be taken," Maglione said. "It will be swift and it will address any potential violations adequately."

Pohorence was suspended back in May when video of him shoving a protester surfaced.

In the video, Pohorence can be seen yelling and approaching protesters, ordering them to get back. The demonstrators then surround the officer and kneel with their hands up, before Pohorence shoves a kneeling woman to the ground.

According to personnel files obtained by NBC 6, Pohorence has had over 70 reports of use of force – many involving pulling a gun, but none led to any findings that he violated department policy.

So far this year, Pohorence has been involved in over a dozen use of force incidents. The department did not identify violations of the department's policy in any of them. He has been involved in at least two crashes involving civilians, but in both of them, it was determined he was not at fault.

His department evaluations in 2019, 2018 and 2017 were all "Above satisfactory."

Maglione also announced a new department policy that began on Tuesday. All body worn camera footage will be reviewed if there's a complaint of excessive force.