Fort Lauderdale Police Escort Maskless Voters Out of Coral Ridge Mall Voting Site

Authorities were asked to respond to an altercation between voters and election workers over face masks at a Fort Lauderdale Mall Monday afternoon.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a poll worker in charge of the Coral Ridge Mall voting site called police after noticing four voters waiting in line without face masks.

Officers say they were told by the poll worker that face masks were required, and that the man and three women not wearing them would have to be escorted out of the mall.

As officers approached, they say the four individuals claimed to have medical reasons for not wearing their masks. Nonetheless, the voters were escorted out.

Moments later, Fort Lauderdale police say they were told by the Broward County Supervisor of Elections that masks were not required and that the voters would be allowed to vote.

According to police, as long as voters without masks were not causing a disturbance, the situation was not a police matter.