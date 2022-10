Fort Lauderdale Police have found an 11-year-old girl who went missing.

Sophia Morota had been last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants and carrying cheetah luggage, police said Wednesday.

The correct spelling of the child’s name is Sophia Morota. We apologize for the error in the original tweet. https://t.co/BoEq9wlWaB — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) October 5, 2022

Police announced later Wednesday that she was found safe.