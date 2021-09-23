Fort Lauderdale Police Looking to ID Trio of Hitmen Responsible for 2 Murders

Fort Lauderdale Police believe three men are behind at least two cold and calculated murders.

On April 8, 2020, Caleb Fields was gunned down outside of a Fort Lauderdale convenience store in the 800 block of Northwest 22nd Road.

Surveillance video shows two men jump out of a pickup truck and then chase Fields. A driver stays in the truck.

Detectives say Fields was shot multiple times in broad daylight with innocent bystanders nearby.

"We believe Caleb Fields was targeted in this case for retaliation,” said Det. Leann Swisher with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

A family is still looking for answers a year after Caleb Fields was gunned down outside of a Fort Lauderdale convenience store. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

Sixteen days later and less than four miles away from where Fields was killed, detectives say the same trio came to an apartment complex on Davie Boulevard. They killed Ruddy Alisca and injured his friend.

"He was here in Florida due to COVID. He was a student at New Mexico State University. He just went to see his friend and his life was just taken like that,” said Agnes Alisca, the victim's sister.

Detectives don't believe the 23-year old was the intended target.

The violent thieves had their eyes on Ruddy's friend because he was wearing a gold necklace.

According to police, the group has a similar modus operandi for each crime.

"They generally steal a vehicle and use that vehicle to commit robberies and homicides," Det. Swisher said.

The three men operate like hitmen. Their motive is often retaliation or robbery. According to police, the crimes are always planned and not spontaneous.

"They are very skilled at what they are doing. They identify their target and wait on their target,” said Det. Swisher.

Detectives believe the same group is linked to more homicides. One of the suspects is possibly linked to a homicide that dates back to 2017.

"My brother is someone's son, a brother, cousin and a friend. If you were in my shoes, you'd want the same thing. Just speak up,” said Alisca.

If you have any information or recognize the men police want to hear from you. Call 954-828-4007.