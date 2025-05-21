Fort Lauderdale Police officer arrested on domestic violence charges: Chief

A Fort Lauderdale Police officer was arrested on domestic violence charges over the weekend, officials said.

Officer Timothy Skaggs was arrested Saturday on eight charges including aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, battery, false imprisonment, robbery by sudden snatching with a firearm and tampering with a witness, Police Chief William Schultz said in a statement Wednesday.

Skaggs, 39, was arrested following an investigation into allegations of domestic violence and was booked into the Broward jail, Schultz said.

Further details of the arrest weren't available.

During his court appearance, Skaggs was granted a $32,000 bond with a GPS monitor and ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and not possess weapons, firearms or ammunition.

Skaggs was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay pending formal charges filed by the state attorney's office, Schultz said.

A full internal investigation will also be conducted by FLPD's Office of Internal Affairs.

"The alleged behavior will not be tolerated and is not representative of the men and women of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Despite this incident, we will continue to provide our community with a high level of service, which aligns with our values, policies and procedures," Schultz said in a statement.