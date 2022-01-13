Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Arrested on Grand Theft Charges

A member of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department turned himself in Thursday on charges he signed up for overtime pay while still working his scheduled shift.

Sgt. James McDowell faces three counts of grand theft and one county of organized scheme to defraud. He turned himself in to the Broward County Main Jail and was taken into custody.

According to a statement, McDowell allegedly signed up for off-duty detail while still working his regularly scheduled shifts. The move resulted in fraudulent hours being billed to the department, costing FLPD thousands of dollars.

"These alleged actions do not reflect the character and professionalism of the men and women of this agency," the department said in a statement.

McDowell has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the case.