Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Dies From COVID-19

A Fort Lauderdale police officer has died from COVID-19, the department announced Saturday.

Officer Jennifer Sepot had experienced complications related to the virus, the department said in a statement. Further details were not available.

Sepot joined the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in April 2017 and was assigned to its Road Patrol Division.

She is survived by her husband and young child.

“We are asking everyone to keep the Sepot family and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw.