Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Police officers involved in crash while responding to call

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two Fort Lauderdale Police officers were hospitalized after they crashed Tuesday while responding to another crash, officials said.

The crash happened after 5:30 p.m. in the 60th block of Northwest 6th Street. The officers and a civilian were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Fort Lauderdale Police said the officers were responding to a separate crash near the 700 block of Sunrise Boulevard that involved a felony vehicle.

Officers were preparing to deploy a grappler device to prevent a pursuit when the driver began driving erratically and caused the crash, officials said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

No injuries were reported. The occupants of the vehicle fled, but police found one suspect.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us