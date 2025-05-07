Fort Lauderdale Police officers involved in crash while responding to call

Two Fort Lauderdale Police officers were hospitalized after they crashed Tuesday while responding to another crash, officials said.
The crash happened after 5:30 p.m. in the 60th block of Northwest 6th Street. The officers and a civilian were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fort Lauderdale Police said the officers were responding to a separate crash near the 700 block of Sunrise Boulevard that involved a felony vehicle.
Officers were preparing to deploy a grappler device to prevent a pursuit when the driver began driving erratically and caused the crash, officials said.
No injuries were reported. The occupants of the vehicle fled, but police found one suspect.