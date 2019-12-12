Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Police Search for Driver After Man Killed in Hit-and-Run

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian early Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

It happened at approximately 2:21 a.m. in the 100 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Surveillance footage shows the victim, identified as 53-year-old Wilfredo Barberan-Santiago, crossing Sunrise Boulevard near Northwest 10th Avenue when a vehicle plows into him.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Sewage Spill Saga in Fort Lauderdale, Final Day of Hanukkah Amid Fears

Only in Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Man Arrested After Officers Watch Theft of Car on His Instagram Feed

Family members said Santiago leaves behind a child and two grandchildren.

The vehicle is described as a gray or light-colored SUV. Police are also looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Jill Hirsch at 954-828-5753.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdalehit and runFort Lauderdale Police Department
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us