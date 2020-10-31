Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Police Searching for 2 Missing Children

Anyone with information on the children' whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 954-764-HELP

Fort Lauderdale Police

Authorities are searching for two missing children who were last seen in Fort Lauderdale Saturday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 11-year-old Alando Brown and his brother, 7-year-old Tavaris Johnson, were last seen near the 400 block of Northwest 13th Avenue.

Brown is 5 feet tall, 85 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark pants. Johnson is approximately 4 feet tall, 50 pounds and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Police say foul play is not suspected at the moment.

Anyone with information on the brothers' whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 954-764-HELP.

