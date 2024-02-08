Fort Lauderdale Police searching for bicycle-riding serial car burglar

Police in Fort Lauderdale are searching for a bicycle-riding suspect who they say is a serial car burglar.

Officials released surveillance video Wednesday of the suspect in action and warned car owners to remove valuables from vehicles.

Remember to remove valuables from your car so you don't become a victim of this serial burglar. Do you recognize him? If so, #FLPD wants to hear from you! Please contact Detective Horst at 954-828-5556 if you can help us put the brakes on his crime spree.https://t.co/Hyzl9VO6d5 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) February 8, 2024

One video shows the suspect on a bicycle riding up to a parked red Jeep. He tries to get inside but rides away as a person approaches.

In another video, he's seen approaching a car on a bicycle and shining a flashlight inside. He rides out of camera view but returns and busts through the passenger side window, grabs something from inside and rides away.

Police believe the suspect has been involved in multiple burglaries. They're asking anyone who might recognize him to call them at 954-828-5556.