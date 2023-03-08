Fort Lauderdale Police Searching for Driver Who Defaced Pride Flag Street Mural

Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating after a pride flag street mural was defaced with tire marks.

The incident happened back on Feb. 28 on Sebastian Street, where the 150-foot long flag is painted on the ground.

According to a police report, a surveillance camera captured the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck doing a burnout along the length of the mural before leaving the scene.

The report said the tire marks do not appear to be able to be washed off without causing damage to the paint, and said the cost of the damage is over $1,000.

"The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is deeply disturbed this incident took place," Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Patrick Lynn said in a statement. "We stand in support of our LGBTQ community and will continue to gather details surrounding this vandalism."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-828-5771.