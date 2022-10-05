Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

Sophia Morota was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants and carrying cheetah luggage, police said Wednesday

By NBC 6

Sophia Morota
Fort Lauderdale Police

Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing.

Sophia Morota was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants and carrying cheetah luggage, police said Wednesday.

Morota is about 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department immediately.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleBroward County
