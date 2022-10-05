Fort Lauderdale Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing.

Sophia Morota was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants and carrying cheetah luggage, police said Wednesday.

Morota is about 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

The correct spelling of the child’s name is Sophia Morota. We apologize for the error in the original tweet. https://t.co/BoEq9wlWaB — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) October 5, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department immediately.