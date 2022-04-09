Fort Lauderdale Police Searching for Missing Man with Down Syndrome

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing man with Down Syndrome.

Ishan Hubbard, 25, was last seen near the 2600 block of East Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black sandals with black socks.

Hubbard stands 5’5” with black hair and eyes and weighs about 140 lbs. He may also be wearing black sunglasses and carrying a blue backpack.

Police say Hubbard may be in the company of Edward Hubbard, 59, and they may be traveling in a 2021 Blue Nissan Kicks with Florida tag HKST46 towards New York.

If you come into contact with them, police are asking not to approach them and contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Ishan and Edward Hubbard, you are asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774) of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5510.

