Fort Lauderdale Police Searching for Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping on Las Olas

Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for a man who they say was caught on camera attacking and trying to kidnap a woman as she was walking on Las Olas Boulevard.

The incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. back on Sept. 9, as the woman was walking in the 500 block of East Las Olas toward the beach, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Investigators said the man ran up behind her, grabbed and choked her, then slammed her to the ground and started to drag her.

The victim screamed for help and even tried to give the suspect money so she could escape, police said.

"The victim also offered money, her cell phone, things to the suspect to try to get him to leave her alone," Det. Ali Adamson said.

A witness intervened and the suspect ran away and fled the scene on a bicycle before officers arrived.

"The witness ultimately ends up intervening in the altercation, spooks the suspect and he ends up fleeing northbound back down the alleyway that they walked down," Adamson said.

Police on Thursday released surveillance footage of the suspect, who they described as a tall man in his 30s with short hair who was shirtless at the time of the incident.

Officials said they've exhausted all available investigative leads and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-828-6559.