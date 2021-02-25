Fort Lauderdale Police to Discuss Internal Affairs Probe Related to 2020 Protest

Officials with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department are holding a news conference Thursday to discuss an internal affairs investigation related to last year's protest held in the wake of the George Floyd killing.

Interim Police Chief Patrick Lynn was expected to hold the news conference around 1:30 p.m.

The May 31 protest came less than a week after the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis.

Witnesses said the peaceful gathering took an angry turn and protesters responded by throwing bottles. Police began firing rubber bullets and one woman, LaToya Ratlieff, was badly injured when she was hit in the eye by one of the rubber bullets.

Body camera footage from a SWAT team member at the protest was later released in which officers could be heard laughing after shooting protesters with rubber bullets.

A Fort Lauderdale police officer was charged for an incident during that same protest after video showed he pushed a kneeling woman to the ground.