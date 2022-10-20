Fort Lauderdale Rape Case Solved After 23 Years: Police

A Minnesota woman had only been in Fort Lauderdale for one day when she was approached by a man who is now accused of raping her based on DNA evidence 23 years later, police said.

Jesse Clinton Ganzy, 63, was booked into the Broward County Jail Wednesday and charged with the sexual battery that happened Feb. 28, 1999.

According to the arrest report, the woman, then-31, was sitting in a field near 1430 W. Broward Boulevard when Ganzy walked up. She asked him for a cigarette, and he offered to share a marijuana joint with her.

As they sat together on a piece of cardboard, Ganzy put her in a choke hold and turned her head as if threatening to break her neck if she resisted, investigators said.

The crying, struggling woman ultimately complied pleading, “not to kill her, don’t hurt me.” Ganzy said repeatedly, “you don’t want me to hurt you, do you,” and, “go ahead and holler for help,” while tightening his grip on her neck, the report stated.

Ganzy told her he had received some bad news and was going to the penitentiary anyway, so he did not care what the woman did, detectives said.

When he left her about 15 minutes later, she went to the neighboring Salvation Army building to seek help, police said.

She was taken to a sexual assault treatment center where a DNA sample and her statement were taken.

About three weeks later at a homeless shelter, the woman was given a ticket to return to Minnesota and the case went cold.

In January 2021, it was assigned to a Fort Lauderdale detective who matched the DNA sample to Ganzy.

Ganzy is already serving a prison sentence until 2043 in Raiford for burglary as a career offender, state records showed.

The woman has since moved to Marion County. She was shown a photographic line-up, but she could not choose Ganzy’s photo because it had been so long ago and it was dark when she was attacked, detectives said.

At his court appearance Thursday morning, bond was set at $50,000 but he will remain behind bars because of his ongoing prison term.