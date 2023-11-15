‘Nervous': Fort Lauderdale residents impacted by historic flooding bracing for more rain

Residents in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood that was severely impacted by historic flooding earlier this year were bracing for Wednesday's round of heavy rain.

Heavy rainfall back in April caused historic flooding that damaged countless homes and left residents reeling in the devastation. A record 26 inches of rain fell at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Wednesday's rain event was described as a washout, worrying some residents in Fort Lauderdale's Edgewater neighborhood.

Jennifer Linero, who lives on Southwest 31st Avenue, said the heavy rain this week has made her nervous after she lost everything in her home during the flooding in April. Several feet of water crept inside, and she and her family had to pack up and leave their home for a month.

"I feel nervous, really nervous," she said. "My car is here. My baby, my family is here. All the time, seeing the street. All the time I feel so nervous."

At least six pumps have been placed throughout different neighborhoods in the city, and police, fire rescue and city crews were on standby.

After the flooding in April, the Biden administration approved a disaster declaration that will allow for federal funding to help residents and businesses.