Fort Lauderdale residents question cause of Christmas Day mobile home fires

After two homes were destroyed in two separate fires on Christmas, some people who live in a Fort Lauderdale mobile home community are questioning if this fire was set on purpose.

Cellphone video shows one of the mobile homes that went up in flames in the early hours of Christmas morning — and then there was a second fire a few lots over.

“One second, it’s there, and another second, it’s just gone," Josh Tinoco said. "It’s kind of like saying goodbye to my childhood too."

Tinoco said his aunt used to live in one of the homes that burnt down. She had lived there since 2008, and they had just moved out two weeks ago.

Two mobile homes were destroyed after a fire broke out in Fort Lauderdale early Christmas morning. NBC6's Lena Salzbank reports

"It's horrible because this was kind of like my second home too, and just to see it all in shambles and within two weeks we had just moved out and just to come back and see that it’s not there anymore is crazy," he said.

Officials said two empty homes caught fire at the Pan American Estates mobile park along Northwest 1st Avenue near 69th Street.

No one was injured, but this all comes after NBC6 reported that all residents received a notice back in October saying the mobile park was sold to a new company and that the families would be evicted. The letter stated that they had to be out by April 22 and were even offered money to abandon their homes sooner.

“One day we came home and we find a letter in the mail saying that they sold the property and we have to leave and we have until April," said resident Sergio Pleitez. "Now it’s a surprise for us you know, but it is what it is.”

Pleitez has been renting there for 10 years and is figuring out where he’s going to move next. Since he received that letter, he and other residents say there has been suspicious activity — and they question if last night’s fire was arson.

“I think somebody make that fire, you know? But we got plenty of issues," Pleitez said. "The cops usually come every night because people trying to be stealing stuff. That’s why we’re trying to get out from here as soon as possible."

When questioned if he believed the fires were intentional, Tinoco said it was mostly likely.

"Because I can’t see just two houses randomly going on fire as an accident," he said. "There’s definitely something.”

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said that state fire marshalls have taken over the investigation to look into the official cause of the fire. NBC6 also reached out to the company that purchased the mobile home property.