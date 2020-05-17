Fort Lauderdale Set to Reopen Commercial Gyms Monday, Defying County’s Orders

Fort Lauderdale is set to begin the first phase reopening along with the rest of Broward County Monday, but city officials have given gyms in the area the greenlight to reopen as well, defying the county’s ordinance.

Gyms will set indoor capacity at 50%, and must arrange workout station to allow 6-feet between people.

In a statement, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said:

"Acting in accordance with an executive order signed Friday by Gov. DeSantis, we are allowing commercial gyms to resume operations in addition to the partial opening of restaurants, retail stores and salons."

On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a “full Phase 1” reopening of the state’s economy, which included gyms, starting Monday.

However, an executive order signed by DeSantis, which allowed both Miami-Dade and Broward County to begin the first phase of reopening Monday, excluded commercial gyms from reopening in the county.

Under Miami-Dade's plan, indoor capacity for restaurants and retail would be set at 50% capacity, as opposed to the 25% recommended by the state. Face coverings must be worn in public, and people are asked to stay 6 feet away from others.

Beaches will be staying closed for the time being, along with spas, bars, movie theaters, bowling alleys, tattoo shops and massage parlors.

The only difference in Broward’s plan, according to DeSantis, is that apartment complexes and homeowners associations are allowed to reopen their gyms.