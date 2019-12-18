Fort Lauderdale Sewage Main Break Repaired, For Now: City

Fort Lauderdale officials announced that a temporary fix has been made to a sewage main break, which has spewed millions of gallons of sewage onto the streets of a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood over the last week.

Mayor Dean Trantalis said it was miraculous the patch was done in just nine days and that sanitation efforts would continue in the Rio Vista neighborhood.

According to officials, a 34-inch bypass line is in place until the 54-inch pipe can be replaced.

Officials also confirmed that sewage was no longer spilling into the Tarpon river, however a precautionary recreational water advisory is still in place.

During a press conference, the city said it was committed to making infrastructure its number one priority - announcing that $600 million would be invested into areas that needed important upgrades over the next five years.

Still, officials said it was still too early to say what the cost of this particular sewage main break would be.

Residents whose properties have been damaged due to the sewage main break can call the city at 954-828-5177.