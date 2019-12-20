Fort Lauderdale Sewage Main Ruptures Again, Days After Initial Repairs

A sewer main in Ft. Lauderdale has ruptured again just days after crews worked for days to repair the original break.

City officials confirmed that another sewer main break occurred in the vicinity of Virginia Young Park, located at 1000 Southeast 9th Avenue in the Rio Vista Neighborhood.

According to officials, this is the same sewer pipe that had a break last week, although this break is in a new location.

"The previous break has been fixed," Ben Sorensen, the Ft. Lauderdale city commissioner, wrote on Twitter. "This is a 50-year-old pipe that has needed to be replaced. We are onsite working to fix this break and to assess solutions for this aging sewer line."

Another sewer main break has occurred in the vicinity of Virginia Young Park, located at 1000 SE 9th Avenue in the Rio Vista Neighborhood. Crews are onsite to coordinate the emergency repair. This is the same sewer pipe that had a break last week. This break is in a new location. — Ben Sorensen (@BenSorensen) December 20, 2019

All streets in the immediate vicinity of Virginia Young Park are closed, and motorists should avoid the area. Neighbors in the area should avoid contact with standing water.