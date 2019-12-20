Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Sewage Main Ruptures Again, Days After Initial Repairs

The city commissioner pointed to an aging pipe that needs to be replaced

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A sewer main in Ft. Lauderdale has ruptured again just days after crews worked for days to repair the original break.

City officials confirmed that another sewer main break occurred in the vicinity of Virginia Young Park, located at 1000 Southeast 9th Avenue in the Rio Vista Neighborhood.

According to officials, this is the same sewer pipe that had a break last week, although this break is in a new location.

"The previous break has been fixed," Ben Sorensen, the Ft. Lauderdale city commissioner, wrote on Twitter. "This is a 50-year-old pipe that has needed to be replaced. We are onsite working to fix this break and to assess solutions for this aging sewer line."

All streets in the immediate vicinity of Virginia Young Park are closed, and motorists should avoid the area. Neighbors in the area should avoid contact with standing water.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdalewater main break
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us