Man facing arson, but not hate crime charges, in Fort Lauderdale synagogue fire

A man is facing arson but not hate crime charges in connection with a fire at a Fort Lauderdale synagogue last month, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Broward State Attorney's Office prosecutors announced they had filed arson and other charges against 50-year-old Scott Hannaford in the March 16 fire that destroyed the Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center and the Friendship Grill.

The charges include first-degree and second-degree arson, felony criminal mischief and cocaine possession.

Scott Hannaford

Hannaford is accused of intentionally setting fire to the rabbi’s car, which quickly spread to and destroyed the Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center and the Friendship Grill.

The fire happened less than ten minutes after Hannaford allegedly attempted to set fire to the Kavasutra Kava Bar next door, prosecutors said. That fire is still under investigation by police.

Investigators said Hannaford, a transient resident of Fort Lauderdale, has a history of mental health issues.

Prosecutors said after reviewing the case, they decided not to file hate crime charges.

"Due to the totality of the facts and evidence, including that nonreligious and religious locations were targeted in the same incident, the alleged acts did not meet the legal threshold under Florida state law for prosecutors to apply a hate crime enhancement to what is already a first-degree felony," the state attorney's office said.

Hannaford remains in jail while the case is pending. If convicted, the four charges carry maximum possible penalties of 30, 15, five, and five years in state prison, prosecutors said.

“Our commitment to combating hate crimes is steadfast and vigorously pursuing these heinous and serious crimes is a top priority for me and the Broward State Attorney’s Office,” said Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor. “When there is evidence to support a hate crime enhancement, we will file it.”

The center created a fundraising campaign to rebuild after the damage.