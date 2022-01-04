Fort Lauderdale Opening New Testing Site to Keep Up With Demand

Fort Lauderdale officials announced Tuesday they are opening a new COVID-19 testing site at Snyder Park to keep up with the demand.

Mayor Dean Trantalis was joined by police and fire officials at Snyder Park. Officials said the new site will more than double the current testing capacity at city facilities.

Starting 8 a.m. Wednesday, Snyder Park will be able to give up to 1,500 tests per day, both rapid antigen and PCR. Currently, the testing site at Mills Pond Park can accommodate up to 1,200 tests per day.

“While there may be different philosophies in the approach, I think everybody has the best interest of the community at heart," Trantalis said.

The city partnered with Allied Health to open this new testing site.

“If we can prevent the spread of the disease just by testing, it makes a whole lot of sense,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Rhoda Mae Kerr said.