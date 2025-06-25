Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale triple shooting suspect's vehicle found, victims IDed: Police

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Las Olas Circle

By NBC6

Days after three people were shot in Fort Lauderdale, the suspect's vehicle was recovered on Wednesday, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Las Olas Circle.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said that a group of people were gathered at the the top floor of a nearby parking garage when several suspects approached them and started shooting.

Three people were injured in the shooting and were transported to the hospital.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

They were identified as Janacia Davis, 19; Aamori McGann, 18; and Richard Murray, 19.

Their conditions are not known.

During their investigation, police were able to find the suspect's car.

Local

6 to Know 8 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami-Dade 18 mins ago

Man accused of illegal fuel tank operation in Miami-Dade

No arrests have been made as the investigation remains active.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us