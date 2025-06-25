Fort Lauderdale triple shooting suspect's vehicle found, victims IDed: Police

Days after three people were shot in Fort Lauderdale, the suspect's vehicle was recovered on Wednesday, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Las Olas Circle.

Police said that a group of people were gathered at the the top floor of a nearby parking garage when several suspects approached them and started shooting.

Three people were injured in the shooting and were transported to the hospital.

They were identified as Janacia Davis, 19; Aamori McGann, 18; and Richard Murray, 19.

Their conditions are not known.

During their investigation, police were able to find the suspect's car.

No arrests have been made as the investigation remains active.