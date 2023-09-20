Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale woman made bomb threats to courthouse, police station, hospital:BSO

Ashley Nicole Bernard, 29, also accused of making threats on Instagram

A Fort Lauderdale woman was arrested after authorities said she called 911 and made bomb threats at a courthouse, police station and hospital, and made threatening posts on Instagram.

Ashley Nicole Bernard, 29, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of making a false bomb threat and one count of intimidation-written threat to kill or injure, a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest report said.

According to the report, Bernard called 911 on Tuesday and made multiple bomb threats.

"There's gonna be three bombs. There [is] going to be a bomb at the Broward County Courthouse. That is going to be in Fort Lauderdale, Florida," she said, according to the report. "There is going to be a bomb on Exit 21, Hollywood Boulevard, the police station right across from Target. The last bomb will be at the Joe DiMaggio Memorial Hospital."

After Bernard was taken into custody, it was learned she'd also posted threats on her Instagram account, the report said.

"There's too many hospitals and police stations to shoot up so Hollywood PD and the Broward Sheriff's Office will be shot up first," she posted, according to the report. "I'll find their families and wipe them off the face of this earth not the children though."

Bernard was booked into jail, where she was being held on $20,000 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

