Fort Lauderdale Woman Runs Boyfriend Over After Argument About Cheating: PD

Police arrested 40-year-old Vanessa Rodriguez and charged her with several counts, including attempted murder

A woman is behind bars after police say she ran over her boyfriend as he was riding his bicycle down a Fort Lauderdale road – all over an argument allegedly surrounding a possible affair.

Police arrested 40-year-old Vanessa Rodriguez and charged her with several counts, including attempted murder. She is being held without bond at this time.

According to an arrest report, the male victim was riding his bike southbound on Southwest 41st Avenue when he recognized Rodriguez’s vehicle driving toward him before the car swerved into traffic and the grass.

The car hit the victim, crushing the bike and sending the victim on to the car. Rodriguez and her 15-year-old daughter got out of the car and Rodriguez began cursing at the victim and accused him of cheating – an argument police say started earlier in the day when the victim was at work and Rodriguez began texting him accusations of cheating.

The victim left the scene and was eventually taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he is in stable condition. Family members picked up Rodriguez and her daughter and took them from the scene before Rodriguez was later arrested.

Police say Rodriguez and the victim had been together for nearly one year and lived together at the time of the incident.

