Fort Lauderdale Woman Threatened Baby, Mom, Grandmother at Knifepoint: Police

A family argument that escalated into a stabbing and threats to drown a baby resulted in the arrest of a Fort Lauderdale woman, police said.

Shakyah Small, 21, got into an argument with her mother Sunday over how other children in the household were being disciplined. Small went for a gun in her backpack, but another person pulled the backpack away from her and gave it to Small’s grandmother, according to the police report.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The names of five other people involved in the domestic dispute were redacted from the report.

Small’s mother held her until the grandmother could leave the apartment with the backpack. Small broke free and chased the grandmother out into a hallway but changed direction and entered the kitchen to grab a knife, the report stated.

Small went at her mother swinging the knife and cut her mother’s hands. Then, Small grabbed a baby at knifepoint, went into the bathroom, locked the door, started filling the bathtub with water while threatening to drown the screaming infant, police said.

Another family member managed to unlock the bathroom door and stab Small in the back of her left shoulder to get the baby away from her. Small retaliated by jumping on the man’s back and hitting him in the face, investigators said.

Police were called and by the time everyone was questioned officers determined Small was the aggressor. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and child abuse without great bodily harm, according to court records.

She was held in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Records show they were paid Thursday and she was expected to be released from jail Friday.